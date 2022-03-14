‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘Dune’ triumph at BAFTA Awards

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a glitzy ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Below are the key winners of Britain’s top film honours.

BEST FILM:

“The Power of the Dog”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:

“Belfast”

DIRECTOR:

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

LEADING ACTOR:

Will Smith, “King Richard”

LEADING ACTRESS:

Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

“Licorice Pizza”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

“CODA”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE:

“Drive My Car”

DOCUMENTARY:

“Summer of Soul”

ANIMATED FILM:

“Encanto”

ORIGINAL SCORE:

“Dune”, Hans Zimmer

EE RISING STAR AWARD:

Lashana Lynch

Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Photo – Benedict Cumberbatch (L) and Sophie Hunter (R) attend the 2022 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 13 March 2022. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and is the first in-person event since the start of the pandemic. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL