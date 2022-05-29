The Queen to take the salute from Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time in her 70 years of Trooping the Colour

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Queen is to take a salute from the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the first time in her 70 years of Trooping the Colour, in a compromise that will allow her to fulfil her Jubilee duties in comfort.

The military event, which will open the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday, will conclude with the Household Division marching to the front of the palace where the Queen will appear on the balcony.

Britain’s William (C), the Duke of Cambridge, takes a salute during his inspection of the Household Division as he takes part in The Colonel’s Review at Horseguards Parade Ground in London, Britain, 28 May 2022. The Colonel’s Review is the final evaluation of the parade before it goes before Britain’s Queen Elizabeth during the ‘Trooping of the Colour’ on 02 June 2022 as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The working-from-home arrangement will allow Her Majesty to take her traditional part in the celebrations, without having to make the journey to Horse Guards Parade in person or sit on a dais for the long ceremony.

The Prince of Wales, colonel of the Welsh Guards, will take the customary salute at Horse Guards Parade, joined by the Duke of Cambridge and the Princess Royal, colonel of the Blues and Royals, all on horseback on the parade ground.

The Duke of Cambridge on Saturday carried out the Colonel’s Review of the final rehearsal of Trooping the Colour, in his role as royal colonel of the Irish Guards. He rode a horse called George, the same name as his eldest son.

Numerous “Plan B” scenarios for Trooping the Colour had already been proposed, including the Queen travelling by car instead of carriage to Horse Guards Parade, or another member of her family inspecting the troops on her behalf while she only appeared in public to wave.

Instead, she will remain at Buckingham Palace to take a modified role from the balcony, appearing either alone or with the Duke of Kent, her cousin who also accompanied her to last year’s scaled-back Trooping. The Household Division will march back to the palace for the salute, as a compliment to the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, it is understood.

The Queen will then step inside the palace to summon the working members of her family to join her for the traditional royal appearance to wave at crowds and watch a fly-past.

