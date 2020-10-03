The real ‘picture’ of Coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Medical personnel wearing a full protective suit rests at the coronavirus COVID-19 department at the Galilee Hospital, in the northern city of Nahariya as family members mourn the loss of their relatives.

Israel, 01 October 2020.

According to media reports, hospitals in Israel are under a lot of pressure as the number of people infected with the virus continues to increase, and most of the recently diagnosed coronavirus patients are from the ultra-Orthodox sector. Israel is on a full three-week lockdown aimed to stem a new spike of COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI



