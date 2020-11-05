The records broken in the US election so far

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The race to the White House remains too close to call – as ballots continue to be counted in several swing states.

Many Americans feel this is the most important US election in a generation, and are enduring a tense wait to find out who will be confirmed as their next president.

From early voters to elderly candidates – Sky News takes a look at some of the records broken in the election so far.

The popular vote

Democratic candidate Joe Biden had won 70 million votes by Tuesday night.

The figure was already the most of any presidential candidate in US history – and that’s before all the votes had been counted.

Mr Biden had broken Barack Obama’s record of 69,498,516 which was set in the 2008 election. Mr Trump had won more than 66,000,000 votes as of Wednesday evening.

Record early voting

More than 100 million people voted by post ahead of polling day in this election – a new record after many said they were reluctant to vote in person because of COVID-19.

The country is now on course to surpass 150 million votes for the first time in history.

The US population has also grown in the last four years, and there are 8.3 million more people eligible to vote at this election.

An election for the ages

With a combined age of 151, Mr Trump and Mr Biden share the honour of being the oldest presidential candidates in US history.

Mr Trump was the oldest person to ever assumed the presidency at the age of 70 in 2017. He is now 74.

Mr Biden is 77.

First transgender senator

Sarah McBride has become the first transgender US state senator after winning the race in Delaware.

This makes her the highest ranking transgender public official in the country.

She won for the Democrats in Joe Biden’s home state, where she ran on policies of paid family and medical leave for all workers, reducing costs for the healthcare industry and strengthening public schools.

First non-binary state lawmaker in US history

Mauree Turner, who identifies as non-binary, or as neither male or female, has become Oklahoma’s first Muslim state representative, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

She is also the country’s first non-binary state lawmaker after winning election to district 88 in Oklahoma City.

