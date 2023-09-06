The Rolling Stones set to announce new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, (Reuters) – The Rolling Stones are set to announce “Hackney Diamonds”, their first album of original music for 18 years.

The band, who formed more than six decades ago, heralded a “new album, new music, new era,” on X, formerly Twitter, with details to be revealed on Wednesday.

Thanks @YouTube 🙌 Tomorrow Sept 6th 2.30pm bst LIVE in convo with Jimmy Fallon. Tune in! https://t.co/u8Cuiff3rZ pic.twitter.com/j5dzCQqiOb — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 5, 2023

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – the surviving core of the band – will be interviewed by Jimmy Fallon in Hackney, east London, streamed online at 1330 GMT, according to a skit featuring the U.S. chat show host answering a call on the “Stones Phone”.

Music fans have been awaiting the announcement since a cryptic advertisement appeared in a local newspaper last month, with references to some of the band’s biggest tracks and the name of the new album.

Clips of a new song, “Angry”, have also been posted on a website called “don’tgetangrywithme.com”.

The album will be the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

Hackney Diamonds to the world 💥

Rolling Stones LIVE with @jimmyfallon

This Wednesday Sept 6th 2023 – 🌍 times below

New album, new music, new era

Streaming globally on Stones YouTube here: https://t.co/IkmLwN9epS



2.30PM BST / 6.30AM PST / 9.30AM EST / 10.30AM BR / 3.30PM CET /… pic.twitter.com/6n3pheBnbx — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 4, 2023

