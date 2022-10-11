The story of a dog that became a symbol of the tragedy in Dnipro

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Пес Крим оплакував господарів на руїнах будинку. Їхні тіла знайшли на дахах на сусідніх вулицях…

Історія собаки, яка стала символом трагедії у Дніпрі

Текст Інна Гончарук-Пліхівська

Після двох ракетних ударів по Дніпру 29-го і 30-го вересня мережу облетіли фотографії Криму – рудого пса, який в одну мить втратив своїх господарів. У ніч на п`ятницю російська ракета влучила у приватний будинок і вбила всю сім`ю. Дивом вижив лише пес. Він сидів на завалах будинку і вив за господарями, – про це на своїй сторінці у Telegram розповів міський голова Дніпра Борис Філатов.

«Жила-була сім`я. Коли почалася війна, то мама вирішила перевезти дітей з проспекту Поля у більш безпечне місце. У приватний сектор. До бабусі. Сьогодні до їхнього будинку прилетіла російська ракета. Вирва, яку ми всі бачили на фотографіях, приблизно 8 на 10 метрів. Люди буквально випарувалися. Бабуся Алла, мама Наталя, донька Василина і хлопчик Іван. І маленька собачка Джек. Ні. Я буду відвертим до кінця. Дехто не просто випарувався. Їх знайшли у сусідів на дахах. На сусідніх вулицях», – написав Борис Філатов.

Почувши жахливу звістку, з фронту приїхав батько сімейства. «Він служить у ЗСУ. Під Лиманом. Можна я далі не буду продовжувати», – додав Борис Філатов.

Коли до зруйнованого вщент будинку приїхали рятувальники та волонтери, на руїнах застали старого пса на ім`я Крим. Він голосив за господарями і не хотів покидати це місце.

«Цей пес сидить і виє у своєму будинку, де він щасливо жив із своєю родиною…Його ледве вдалося забрати звідти волонтерам. Так насправді виглядає відчай», – повідомили у зоозахисній організації UАnimals.

Оглохлу, осліплу та контужену тварину доправили до спецзакладу, де ветеринари намагаються стабілізувати її стан та колють сердечні препарати.

«Він не розуміє, що трапилося, і чому йому так погано, а, головне, – де його житло та люблячі господарі», – додали у UАnimals, висловивши сподівання, що з часом Крим впорається з пережитим стресом, адже у нього залишилася одна рідна людина – батько родини, який на фронті захищає Україну від росіян.

A dog named Krym mourned his owners at the ruins of the house. Their bodies were found on the roofs of nearby streets…

The story of a dog that became a symbol of the tragedy in Dnipro

Text by Inna Honcharuk -Plikhivska

After two missile strikes on the Dnipro on the 29th and 30th September, photos of Krym (named after Crimea from where he was taken) – a red dog that lost its owners in an instant, went viral on the Internet.

On Friday night, a Russian rocket hit a private house and killed the entire family. Miraculously, only a dog named Krym survived. He was sitting on the rubble of the house and howled at the owners, Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov reported on his Telegram page.

“There was a family. When the war started, my mother decided to move the children from an apartment in the centre of Dnipro to a safer place. In a more private area to live together with their grandmother. Then a Russian rocket flew to their house. The rip we all saw in the photos is about 8 by 10 meters. People literally evaporated; grandmother Alla, mother Natalya, daughter Vasylyna and boy Ivan and little dog Jack. No, I will be honest until the end. Some did not just evaporate. They were found on neighbours’ roofs. On the neighbouring streets”, – wrote Boris Filatov.

After hearing the terrible news, the father of the family came from the front. “He serves in the Armed Forces. Under Lyman. Maybe I won’t continue”, – added Boris Filatov.

When rescuers and volunteers arrived at the destroyed house, they found an old dog named Krym in the ruins. He wailed for his owners and did not want to leave this place.

“This dog is sitting and howling in his house, where he lived happily with his family… Volunteers barely managed to take him from there. This is what desperation looks like”, – the animal protection organization UAnimals reported.

The deaf, blind, and bruised animal was taken to a special facility, where veterinarians are trying to stabilize its condition and administer cardiac drugs.

“He doesn’t understand what happened, and why he feels so bad, and, most importantly, where is his home and loving owners”, – added the organisation UAnimals, expressing the hope that over time Krym will cope with the stress he has experienced, because he’s got left only one relative; the father of the family, who defends Ukraine from the Russians at the front.

