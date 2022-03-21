The Ukrainian crisis roundup

Reading Time: 4 minutes

March 21 (Reuters) – Ukraine defied a Russian demand that its forces lay down arms before dawn on Monday in Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been trapped in a city under siege and already laid to waste by Russian bombardment.

Russia’s assault on Ukraine, now in its fourth week, has stalled along most fronts, failing to seize a single major Ukrainian city much less capture the capital Kyiv or swiftly topple the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. But Russian shelling and missiles have caused devastation in built-up residential areas.

Remember the girl who sang Frozen in a Ukrainian bomb shelter?



She just sang on stage at a charity concert in Poland pic.twitter.com/wKOr5e6S69 — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) March 21, 2022

FIGHTING

* Authorities in Odesa accused Russian forces of carrying out a strike on residential buildings in the city’s outskirts early on Monday, the first such attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port. They said a fire erupted but there were no casualties.

People stand near a mural depicting a child taking shelter with popular figures from children’s entertainment under the national flag of Ukraine, created by street artist ‘ChemiS’, in Prague, Czech Republic, 21 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

* Russian air forces hit a Ukrainian army military facility in the Rivne region with cruise missiles, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday.

*British military intelligence suggests that Russia is likely to continue prioritising encircling Kiev in the coming weeks amid heavy fighting north of the city.

*The German government is determined to deliver more arms to Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Monday. One way that could be done is by placing orders through defence companies, the spokesperson told a regular news conference.The spokesperson added that further deliveries would be based on what Germany has already delivered to Ukraine.

CIVILIANS

*The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Monday it had recorded 2,421 civilian casualties in Ukraine – 925 killed and 1,496 injured – as of midnight on March 20.

* Ukraine described the situation in Mariupol on Monday as “very difficult” and said it had been unable to establish a new safe corridor to evacuate civilians from the beleaguered city.

* Ten million people have been displaced by the conflict, including nearly 3.5 million who have fled abroad, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

* Authorities in Odesa have accused Russian forces of carrying out a strike on residential buildings in the outskirts of the Ukrainian city early this morning, the first such attack on the Black Sea port city. The city council said there were no casualties although the strike caused a fire.

* Some 225,357 refugees from Ukraine have been recorded as arriving in Germany so far, a spokesperson for the German Interior Ministry said on Monday.”That will of course continue to increase,” added the spokesperson.

SHIPPING

*All Ukrainian its ports on the Black Sea and Azov Sea remain temporarily closed to ships seeking to enter or exit, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Monday. Soon after Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine’s military suspended commercial shipping at its ports, stoking fear of supply disruption from leading grain and oilseeds exporters

SANCTIONS

* European Union leaders began a week of intense diplomacy aimed at agreeing a fifth round of tough sanctions against Russia, including an embargo against its lucrative oil and gas sector called for by some eastern member states. But that could be a divisive move as the EU still relies on Russia for 40% of its gas. The Netherlands warned on Monday that the EU could not realistically cut itself off by “tomorrow”.

.@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help 🇺🇦 refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/paa0TjJseu — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 20, 2022

DIPLOMACY

* The Kremlin said on Monday peace talks between Russia and Ukraine had not yet made any significant progress. Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling talks by making proposals unacceptable for Russia. Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums.

* Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said that there is “still a long way to go” in talks aimed at ending the war. He said that despite some progress, big gaps still remained between the sides.