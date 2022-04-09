The Ukrainian crisis roundup

Reading Time: 2 minutes

April 9 (Reuters) – Ukraine called on civilians in the eastern Luhansk region to flee from Russian shelling after officials said more than 50 civilians trying to evacuate by rail from a neighbouring region were killed in a missile attack on Friday. Meanwhile, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will on Saturday take part in a special pledging event in Warsaw to support Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people in Ukraine.

FIGHTING

* British military intelligence said Russian operations continue to focus on the Donbas region, Mariupol and Mykolaiv, supported by continued cruise missile launches by Russian naval forces.

We have created an online archive to document Russia’s war crimes.



The evidence gathered of atrocities committed by the Russian army in Ukraine will ensure that these war criminals cannot escape justice.



Visit the archive here and share it far and wide: https://t.co/jTqLXYGO5U pic.twitter.com/76e6TEssK5 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 9, 2022

* Russian forces have destroyed an ammunition depot at the Myrhorod Air Base in central-eastern Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported, quoting Russia’s Defence Ministry.

* The Kremlin said on Friday the “special operation” in Ukraine could end in the “foreseeable future” with its aims being achieved by the Russian military and peace negotiators.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of April 9, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/CyYazrlR68 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 9, 2022

CIVILIANS

* More people need to evacuate from the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine as shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have been arriving, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

#StandUpForUkraine! Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need urgent humanitarian aid. We’re using our voice to demand action, and you can, too. Join us, make your own video calling for the world to support refugees and donate on: https://t.co/tjj3MYuLkX. @GlblCtzn pic.twitter.com/x8KU48NHdt — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) April 8, 2022

* Ten humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from besieged regions have been agreed for Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

* European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russian forces appeared to have committed war crimes by targeting civilians in Ukraine, but she said lawyers must investigate the alleged incidents.

The people of Ukraine are showing immense courage.



They deserve all our admiration.



And what they need – urgently – is our support.



Let us come together and raise much needed funding for the people fleeing the invasion.



Join the #StandUpForUkraine pledging event today. pic.twitter.com/CnEYbfXok6 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 9, 2022

ECONOMY

* S&P lowered Russia’s foreign currency ratings to “selective default” on increased risks that Moscow will not be able and willing to honor its commitments to foreign debtholders.

These photos were taken 41 days apart by the president’s photographer. The first one on the 23rd of February, the last day of peaceful Ukraine. The second one in Bucha today. pic.twitter.com/kfPU723gw1 — Katya Gorchinskaya (@kgorchinskaya) April 4, 2022

* The United States on Friday broadened its export curbs against Russia and Belarus, restricting access to imports of items such as fertilizer and pipe valves as it seeks to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and Minsk.