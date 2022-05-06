The Ukrainian roundup

Reading Time: 2 minutes

May 6 (Reuters) – Ukraine said a new attempt was under way on Friday to evacuate scores of civilians trapped in a heavily bombed steel works in the city of Mariupol, after bloody fighting with Russian forces thwarted efforts to bring them to safety the previous day.

FIGHTING

* Russian forces in Ukraine’s port of Mariupol continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant for a second day, British military intelligence said.

Die #NATO steht geschlossen zusammen – darauf kann sich jeder Alliierte verlassen, das betont Ministerin Lambrecht. Schnell und konsequent haben wir Patriot-Systeme in der Slowakei stationiert. Und wir werden auch die #Ukraine weiter unterstützen: u.a. mit Panzerhaubitzen 2000. pic.twitter.com/iIJXmaJJ00 — Verteidigungsministerium (@BMVg_Bundeswehr) May 6, 2022

* Russia’s defence ministry said its missiles destroyed a large ammunition depot in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.

It also said its air defences shot down two Ukrainian warplanes, an Su-25 and a MiG-29, in the eastern Luhansk region.

Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate of the Russian Navy Black Sea Fleet is reportedly on fire near Zmiiny island in Black Sea. Rescue operation ongoing, multiple aircraft, rescue vessels in the area https://t.co/P3ldY4tlPP #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/pE6OKo9Sek — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) May 6, 2022

#Ukraine's General Staff reported that #Russia has lost another ship. The MP from Odesa and local media outlets claim it is the Russian Navy patrol ship Admiral Makarov, an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate.

Needs to be confirmed. pic.twitter.com/kj8HLJHPhj — Alexander Khrebet/Олександр Хребет (@AlexKhrebet) May 6, 2022

HUMAN IMPACT

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has devastated hundreds of hospitals and other medical institutions and left doctors without drugs to tackle cancer or the ability to perform surgery, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Professor of Uzhhorod National University, Fedir Shandor gives a lecture to students while in the war zone in the eastern #Ukraine.❤️ pic.twitter.com/2OP0yxckWi — Cargo-200🇺🇦 (@RF200_NOW) May 6, 2022

INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE

* The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil in a bid to win over reluctant Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, three EU sources told Reuters on Friday. This would give them more time to adapt to the embargo and help with upgrading their oil infrastructure.

* U.S. President Joe Biden said he would speak with leaders from the G7 advanced economies this week about more sanctions.

The accelerated airlift of Australian military assistance for the Government of Ukraine is continuing, with the latest load of heavy supplies, including M777 Howitzers & Australian-built Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles being transported by Ukrainian-based Antonov Airlines. pic.twitter.com/m4KwUHF34Z — Joint Operations Command (@hqjoc) May 6, 2022

* Germany will deliver seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, on top of five howitzers the Dutch already pledged, German Defence Minister Lambrecht said.

* Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be replicated in East Asia if leading powers do not respond as one, saying peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait must be maintained.

Volunteer German pilots fly medicine to Ukrainehttps://t.co/9rrAL2b75m pic.twitter.com/nEm2qvGNDS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 6, 2022

QUOTES

“If you consider just medical infrastructure, as of today Russian troops have destroyed or damaged nearly 400 healthcare institutions: hospitals, maternity wards, outpatient clinics,” Zelenskiy said.

Photo: Courtesy General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine