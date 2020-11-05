- Democratic challenger Joe Biden says it is clear he is winning enough states to take the US presidency, despite key results still outstanding
- “When the count is finished we believe we will be the winners,” he said in a brief speech, just before projections showed him winning Michigan
- The final result will come down to key, undeclared battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania
- Mr Trump is so far projected to win 23 states, including Texas, Ohio and Florida, having outperformed pollsters’ predictions
- The president alleges fraud, without offering evidence, and says he will launch a Supreme Court challenge
- The Trump campaign launches legal bids to stop the counts in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan
- Mr Biden’s campaign calls President Trump’s statement “outrageous”, adding: “The counting will not stop”
- Overall turnout is projected to be the highest in 120 years at 66.9%, and we might not have a result for days
The USA Presidential Election so far
Reading Time: < 1 minute