The USA Presidential Election so far

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
  • Democratic challenger Joe Biden says it is clear he is winning enough states to take the US presidency, despite key results still outstanding
  • “When the count is finished we believe we will be the winners,” he said in a brief speech, just before projections showed him winning Michigan
  • The final result will come down to key, undeclared battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania
  • Mr Trump is so far projected to win 23 states, including Texas, Ohio and Florida, having outperformed pollsters’ predictions
  • The president alleges fraud, without offering evidence, and says he will launch a Supreme Court challenge
  • The Trump campaign launches legal bids to stop the counts in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan
  • Mr Biden’s campaign calls President Trump’s statement “outrageous”, adding: “The counting will not stop”
  • Overall turnout is projected to be the highest in 120 years at 66.9%, and we might not have a result for days
