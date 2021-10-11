Preloader

The world of a different Germany 

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

It is often said that Germany is too big for Europe but not big enough for the world. In her 16 years at the top, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has amassed sufficient political capital to punch above her weight on the international stage with minimal exertion. 

She held power tête-à-têtes with leaders from George W. Bush to Vladimir Putin to Xi Jinping. She was honoured at summits and global forums and the narrower the circle of leaders became, the more she stood out, often looking like the grown-up in the room. 

With her exit, Germany lost a great deal of its weight and prestige on the international circuit and her successor will face the tough task of showing leadership beyond the federal frontiers. 

During the Merkel years, Germany maintained its strong relationship with the US, even during testing periods under both Barack Obama and Donald Trump. The sudden withdrawal from Afghanistan by Joe Biden and the latest AUKUS deal may raise further questions about the dependability of the world biggest economy, leading a new Chancellor to take a more reserved approach. 

Meanwhile, as economic ties with China continued to deepen over the last decade, Germany will find itself in a tricky balancing act of actively engaging the People’s Republic while leading European strategic autonomy. 

A post-Merkel Germany will likely see a more assertive France in the EU, particularly with Emmanuel Macron’s Euro-centric ambitions and the Presidential Elections in April 2022. The new Chancellor might have to get used to a rather Franco-German framing of European politics.

Russia remains Germany’s most complex geopolitical question. The Russian-speaking Merkel enjoyed a responsive relationship with Putin, even while she was advocating for sanctions against individuals associated with his government. Besides historic relations and the neighbouring regions, the incoming Bundesregierung will also have to consider the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline. 

Merkel’s importance at the global table is not automatically handed down to the new Chancellor, but the country’s next leader will face no shortage of global crises that will present Germany the opportunity to retain its place in the world.

View and Download your free edition of CD Pro here:

Once you're here...

  • The age of Merkel 

    The age of Merkel 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    In her last 12 months as Chancellor, Angela Merkel registered record approval ratings in five countries outside of Germany. A major study by Pew Research Center in October 2020 fo...
  • All eyes on Scholz 

    All eyes on Scholz 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    On a desolate night for the CDU after the German elections, a comforting Armin Laschet told party supporters that he had won a national mandate to resist a left-leaning government...
  • A Kleine coalition 

    A Kleine coalition 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    Since the 1960s, German politics has been dominated by the centre-left and centre-right parties, turning the Grand Coalition into an institution of the federal political landscape...
  • The Merkel effect 

    The Merkel effect 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    A week is a long time in politics, and Angela Merkel has had over 1,600 of them mostly sitting in arguably the hottest seat in Europe. The four-term Chancellor enjoyed a quick and...
  • Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich 

    Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    by Gina Chon via Reuters Breakingviews Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporatio...
  • Credit markets will withstand Evergrande shocks 

    Credit markets will withstand Evergrande shocks 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    by Neil Unmack via Reuters Breakingviews Is China Evergrande another Lehman Brothers moment? Not at all, according to the $40 trillion global corporate debt market. Internation...
  • UK trucker shortage tows inflation in its wake 

    UK trucker shortage tows inflation in its wake 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    by Ed Cropley via Reuters Breakingviews One way to stop a run on a bank is to drive a lorry-load of cash up to the front door and unload it in full public view. When the panic ...
  • Ewropej: Freedom of expression ‘crucial in the EU’, Casa says 

    Ewropej: Freedom of expression ‘crucial in the EU’, Casa says 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    Member of the European Parliament David Casa has promised to work to ensure freedom of expression in Malta and the European Parliament.  In view of the recent fake website...
  • Ewropej: Polluters must bear the cost of their environmental footprint, Cyrus Engerer says 

    Ewropej: Polluters must bear the cost of their environmental footprint, Cyrus Engerer says 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    Polluters must bear the cost of their environmental footprint, Member of the European Parliament Cyrus Engerer said.  He added that this was a European Union principle. Th...