Thief of Pope John Paul II relic from Spoleto identified

The Italian security forces have identified the person responsible for the theft of the relic of Pope John Paul II, that was stolen last September 23 from the Duomo of Spoleto.

Italian media reported that the person is a fifty-nine year old resident from the Tuscan town of Figline Valdarno, and who in the past was involved in thefts of ecclesiastical assets in the area.

The relic has so far not been found, with Italian security forces of the idea that it was a theft on commission and the relic delivered to a collector attracted by the relic of the Holy Pontiff, given that this year marks the centenary of his birth.

The ecclesiastical authorities have made an appeal for the return of the relic, the value of which is "exclusively devotional".

