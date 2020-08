Reading Time: < 1 minute

A third suspect behind a double murder in Sliema has been arrested in Spain, police said on Sunday.

The suspect, a man, was arrested by Spanish police inside a hotel in the southwestern city of Cadiz, in a joint operation between the Maltese and Spanish police.

The man, a foreigner, according to media reports, Danish, was arrested after a European Arrest Warrant against him, following reports that he fled Malta via a flight to Barcelona.

