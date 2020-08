Reading Time: < 1 minute

Several sub-Saharan women and a boy are taken care of by Red Cross members upon their arrival at port in Motril, Granada, southern Spain, 26 August 2020.

A total of 36 sub-Saharan migrants, including nine women a baby and a boy, on board a boat, were rescued off Spanish coast.

epa086261

Via EPA-EFE/Alba Feixas

