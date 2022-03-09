This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchPhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 9th March 20223 Mins Read Reading Time: 2 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epaselect epa09810999 A member of the Ukrainian military stands guard at a checkpoint near Brovary, in the eastern frontline of Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 08 March 2022. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, which started on 24 February, has destroyed civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties, with tens of thousands internally displaced and over two million refugees fleeing the country. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY epa09811507 Olega from Kyiv (Kiev) feeds her baby in the Pustomyty kinder garden that was converted in a refugee shelter, near Lviv, Ukraine, 08 March 2022. According to the United Nations (UN), at least 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the beginning of Russia’s invasion on 24 February. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES epa09811658 Scenes of damage caused by flooding in South Lismore, New South Wales, Australia, 09 March 2022. Lismore has been among the regional areas devastated by the floods, where four people have died, hundreds displaced and thousands of homes and businesses destroyed. EPA-EFE/JASON O?BRIEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT epa09811495 The director of Pustomyty kinder garden, Lessa, walks out of the bomb shelter of the kinder garden converted in a refugee shelter in Pustomyty, near Lviv, Ukraine, 08 March 2022. According to the United Nations (UN), at least 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the beginning of Russia’s invasion on 24 February. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES epa09811289 Sadio Mane (C) of Liverpool in action against Danilo D’Ambrosio (front) and Milan Skriniar (L) of Inter during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and FC Inter Milan in Liverpool, Britain, 08 March 2022. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL epa09811360 Munich players celebrate after the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen, second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg in Munich, Germany, 08 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... Photo Story: Unidentified military drone crashes in Zagreb Cde11th March 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde10th March 2022 Photo Story: Danish National Museum’s colonnade dressed in yellow and blue to support Ukraine Cde10th March 2022 Photo Story: Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs at Melbourne Museum Cde10th March 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde8th March 2022 EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Nafplio, Greece Cde8th March 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde7th March 2022 Photo Story – Hot Weather in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil￼ Cde7th March 2022 Photo Story – Love at times of War Cde7th March 2022