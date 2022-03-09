Photo Story

This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epaselect epa09810999 A member of the Ukrainian military stands guard at a checkpoint near Brovary, in the eastern frontline of Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 08 March 2022. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, which started on 24 February, has destroyed civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties, with tens of thousands internally displaced and over two million refugees fleeing the country. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
epa09811507 Olega from Kyiv (Kiev) feeds her baby in the Pustomyty kinder garden that was converted in a refugee shelter, near Lviv, Ukraine, 08 March 2022. According to the United Nations (UN), at least 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the beginning of Russia’s invasion on 24 February. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES
epa09811658 Scenes of damage caused by flooding in South Lismore, New South Wales, Australia, 09 March 2022. Lismore has been among the regional areas devastated by the floods, where four people have died, hundreds displaced and thousands of homes and businesses destroyed. EPA-EFE/JASON O?BRIEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
epa09811495 The director of Pustomyty kinder garden, Lessa, walks out of the bomb shelter of the kinder garden converted in a refugee shelter in Pustomyty, near Lviv, Ukraine, 08 March 2022. According to the United Nations (UN), at least 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the beginning of Russia’s invasion on 24 February. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES
epa09811289 Sadio Mane (C) of Liverpool in action against Danilo D’Ambrosio (front) and Milan Skriniar (L) of Inter during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and FC Inter Milan in Liverpool, Britain, 08 March 2022. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL
epa09811360 Munich players celebrate after the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen, second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg in Munich, Germany, 08 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

