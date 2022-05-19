This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 19th May 20222 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: < 1 minute Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epaselect epa09956625 Eintracht players celebrate with the trophy after the penalty shootout of the UEFA Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Glasgow Rangers in Seville, Spain, 18 May 2022. Eintracht Frankfurt won 5-4 on penalties. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal epa09734653 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) and Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese attend a Last Post Ceremony for the Opening of Parliament 2022 at the Australian War Memorial, in Canberra, Australia, 07 February 2022. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT epa09955028 European Parliament President Roberta Metsola (R) welcomes Moldova’s President Maia Sandu before she gives an address during the opening of a mini plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 18 May 2022. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET epa09814693 A view of a McDonalds restaurant in Moscow, Russia, 10 March 2022. US fast food chain McDonald’s is temporarily closing its branches in Russia and pausing its operations due to the ‘conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe,’ a press release of the global franchise stated. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde18th May 2022 Photo Story: Moon sets behind the Tatra Mountains in Poland Cde18th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde17th May 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Etxauri, SPAIN Cde17th May 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde16th May 2022 Photo Story: The fields of Lellinge, Denmark Cde16th May 2022 Photo Story: Vesak Day in Banda Aceh, Indonesia Cde16th May 2022 Photo Story: Somalia’s new president elected by 327 people Cde16th May 2022 Photo Story: The Super Flower Blood Moon over Skopje Cde16th May 2022