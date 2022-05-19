Photo Story

This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epaselect epa09956625 Eintracht players celebrate with the trophy after the penalty shootout of the UEFA Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Glasgow Rangers in Seville, Spain, 18 May 2022. Eintracht Frankfurt won 5-4 on penalties. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal
epa09734653 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) and Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese attend a Last Post Ceremony for the Opening of Parliament 2022 at the Australian War Memorial, in Canberra, Australia, 07 February 2022. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
epa09955028 European Parliament President Roberta Metsola (R) welcomes Moldova’s President Maia Sandu before she gives an address during the opening of a mini plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 18 May 2022. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
epa09814693 A view of a McDonalds restaurant in Moscow, Russia, 10 March 2022. US fast food chain McDonald’s is temporarily closing its branches in Russia and pausing its operations due to the ‘conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe,’ a press release of the global franchise stated. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

