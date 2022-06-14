This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 14th June 2022342 Mins Read HomePhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: < 1 minute Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa10011336 A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows Russian servicemen inspect an area of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, 13 June 2022. According to a statement by the Ukrainian Presidential Office on 06 June quoting President Zelensky, there may be more than 2,500 prisoners from the Azovstal plant being held captive by Russian forces. On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY epa09893420 Farmers work in a field outside Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 16 April 2022. Ukrainian farmers started working in their fields amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country. The European Council accepted a decision to instruct the European Commission to support Ukraine’s agriculture and food security following a meeting held on 24-25 March 2022 in Brussels. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Aceredo, SPAIN Cde14th June 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde13th June 2022 Photo Story: The Barnet Medieval Festival Cde13th June 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde12th June 2022 Photo Story: OZ Comic-Con 2022 in Melbourne Cde12th June 2022 Photo Story: Rare visit by Walrus in Skane, Sweden Cde12th June 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Santiago, Chile Cde12th June 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde11th June 2022 Photo Story: T-Rex on the roofs of Hong Kong Cde11th June 2022