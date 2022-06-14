This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa10011336 A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows Russian servicemen inspect an area of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, 13 June 2022. According to a statement by the Ukrainian Presidential Office on 06 June quoting President Zelensky, there may be more than 2,500 prisoners from the Azovstal plant being held captive by Russian forces. On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY epa09893420 Farmers work in a field outside Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 16 April 2022. Ukrainian farmers started working in their fields amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country. The European Council accepted a decision to instruct the European Commission to support Ukraine’s agriculture and food security following a meeting held on 24-25 March 2022 in Brussels. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO