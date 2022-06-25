This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: 3 minutes



Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa10031902 A general view over rubble following a shelling of the sports complex of the polytechnic institute in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 24 June 2022. Russian troops increased shellings of Kharkiv over the past days. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV epa10033063 Pro-choice demonstrators invade the freeway during a protest following the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling, in Los Angeles, California, 24 June 2022. The US Supreme Court ruled on the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning the 1973 case of Roe v Wade that guaranteed federal abortion rights. The decision opens the possibility for states to ban abortion. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT epa10025393 A woman takes a PCR test in a quarantine area in Shanghai, China, 21 June 2022. Shanghai city reported six locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three local asymptomatic infections, according to the Shanghai Health Commission on 21 June 2022. More than three weeks since the Shanghai lockdown was lifted the city is still battling new sporadic community COVID-19 cases. Residents are still required to provide a 72 hours negative PCR test report to ride public transport or enter public places. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI epa10031488 Migrants on their way to a Centre for Temporary Residence of Immigrants (CETI) in Melilla, Spanish enclave in northern Africa, 24 June 2022. Dozens of migrants bursted in Melilla after breaking a border crossing access. EPA-EFE/PAQUI SANCHEZ Flowers and rainbow flags sit on the street after several shots were fired outside the London Pub in the center of Oslo, Norway, 25 June 2022. Two people were killed and at least 10 were injured after a gunman fired shots outside the London Pub, a gay bar and nightclub. The annual Pride Parade and related events in Oslo, scheduled for 25 June, was called off for security reasons. EPA-EFE/Terje Pedersen NORWAY OUT epa10029718 Tetiana, the mother of the Ukrainian serviceman Oleksandr Adamovych, who was killed fighting near Toretsk town in the Donetsk region, touches his coffin during the funeral ceremony, at a cemetery, in Boyarka, the Kyiv region, Ukraine 23 June 2022. On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY epa10032111 Britain’s Charles, Prince of Wales (L) shakes hands with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda, 24 June 2022. The British royal is visiting Rwanda to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). EPA-EFE/EUGENE UWIMANA epaselect epa10033139 Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdoulahian (R) welcomes the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (L) in Tehran, Iran, 25 June 2022. Borrell is in Tehran to meet with Iranian officials. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH epa09970369 Sharon Stone arrives for the screening of ‘Crimes of the Future’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 23 May 2022. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 17 to 28 May. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO