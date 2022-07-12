This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 12th July 2022232 Mins Read HomeNewsPhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: < 1 minute Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epaselect epa10065464 Rescuers clean debris of a damaged residential building following a Russian rocket strike hitting the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 11 July 2022. At least six people were killed and 31 injured in the Kharkiv area on 11 July, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration Sinegubov said. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have seen increased shelling and airstrikes from Russian forces. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV epa10066622 Croatian Finance Minister Zdravko Maric (2-L), European Commissioner vice president Valdis Dombrovskis (2-R), President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde (L) and European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni (R) pose with Euro coins models after a signing ceremony on the adoption of the euro by Croatia at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 12 July 2022. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Tarnobrzeg, Poland Cde12th July 2022 Photo story: Special train in Poland to commemorate national anthem Cde11th July 2022 Photo Story: The drought in Italy Cde11th July 2022 Photo Story: The victims of the Srebrenica genocide remembered Cde11th July 2022 Photo Story: Foundation of Charles Bridge in Prague commemorated Cde10th July 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Corsier, Switzerland Cde10th July 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde9th July 2022 Photo Story: Tall Ships visit Esbjerg Harbour, Denmark Cde9th July 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde8th July 2022