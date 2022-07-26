This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: 2 minutes



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa10091506 Pope Francis receives a War bonnet during a meeting with indigenous people for a silent prayer at the Maskacis cemetery, a town 100 kilometers south of Edmonton, Canada, 25 July 2022. The five-days visit is the first papal visit to Canada in 20 years. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO epa00672178 British Police arrest a fan after a pitch invasion after Fulham beat champions elect Chelsea 1-0, during their Premiership soccer match at Craven Cottage, central London on Sunday 19 March 2006. EPA/GERRY PENNY NO ONLINE/INTERNET USE WITHOUT A LICENCE FROM THE FOOTBALL DATA CO LTD. epa10091571 A handout photo made available by the BBC shows Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (L) and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at the BBC Debate ‘Our Next Prime Minister’ in Stoke on Trent, Britain 25 July 2022. The two candidates are vying to become the next Tory Party Leader and British Prime Minister which will be announced on 05 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Jeff Overs/BBC HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epa10091915 (L-R) Minister for Environment, energy and entreprise of Malta Miriam Dalli, Minister for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge of Spain Teresa Ribera, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa and Italian Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani at the start of an Extraordinary Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council focused on Energy at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 26 July 2022. EU energy minsters will discuss security of energy supplies to European Union. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ epa10088775 A handout photo released by the Odesa City Hall Press Office on 23 July 2022 shows firefighters working to put out a fire in a sea port of Odesa, southern Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities on 23 July said that the fire at the port was caused by a missile attack. Moscow and Kyiv on 22 July signed a landmark deal to aid grain exports and ease an international food crisis. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ODESA CITY HALL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT — BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE — MANDATORY CREDIT — HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES