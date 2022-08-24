This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: 3 minutes



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa10135875 A woman holding a Ukrainian flag poses for photos next to Russian armored military vehicles that were captured in fights by the Ukrainian army, displayed in Khreshchatyk street on Independence Day, in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 24 August 2022. Ukrainians mark the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, as the Russian invasion continues six months since its beginning. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting the conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY epaselect epa10135788 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C) takes part in the celebration of Ukraine’s Independence day in Brussels, Belgium, 24 August 2022. Ukrainians are marking 31 years of independence when it’s six months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET epa10135809 People seek a way to cross a flooded street during a storm in Athens, Greece, 24 August 2022. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU epa10135325 A relic containing the heart of Emperor Pedro I is carried during a ceremony marking 200 years of independence from Portugal, at the Palacio do Planalto in Brasilia, Brazil, 23 August 2022. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was presented on loan by the city of Porto, Portugal with a relic containing the heart of Emperor Pedro I, who declared Brazilian independence from the crown of Portugal in 1822. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves epa10134707 A boat lies on a dried Yangtze river bed amid drought, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province, China, 23 August 2022. East China Jiangxi Province has been experiencing severe drought since July 15. About 655,000 people have been mobilized to participate in the drought relief campaign in the province that is suffering economic losses of 147 million euros. China’s long-running and severe heatwave caused a record-breaking drought across the country, causing some rivers to dry up, including parts of the Yangtze river. Lately, Sichuan province rationed public electricity usage or suspended the power supply to thousands of factories due to the power shortage. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI epa10134680 Boys stands in the area affected by a landslide that hit the mountain village of Gjermo, west of Tetovo, Republic of North Macedonia, 23 August 2022. A big storm hit western part of North Macedonia on 22 August afternoon and during the night. Most damages were in the city of Tetovo and the surrounding villages. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI