This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa10145979 Iraqi security forces help an injured comrade during clashes with supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr near the office of prime minister, Baghdad, Iraq, 29 August 2022. Several people were reportedly killed in clashes that erupted as supporters of al-Sadr stormed the Republican Palace following his announcement of final retirement and the closure of institutions. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL epa10146195 Atletico’s forward Antoine Griezmann (R) celebrates with Koke Resurreccion (L) after scoring the 0-1 during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Valencia CF and Atletico Madrid held at Mestalla Stadium, in Valencia, eastern Spain, 29 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino epa10145101 Communal workers clean the debris near the regional administration building after a rocket shelling downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, 29 August 2022 amid Russia’s military invasion. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV