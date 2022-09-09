This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: 4 minutes



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa09837672 Milana (6), plays with a clown who visits children at the Ohmatdyt hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, 19 March 2022 (issued 20 March 2022). Milana got injured and her mother Diana was killed on 28 February, after Russian shelling near Gostomel. According to the figures provided by the United Nations as of 18 March, 64 children have been killed, and 78 injured, mostly caused by shelling and airstrikes, since the beginning of Russia’s armed attack on Ukraine, although the actual toll is believed to be much higher. UNICEF says more than 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine as refugees since 24 February, and many others were displaced inside the country as a result of the Russian attack. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET epa09862091 German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (R) and French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire give a press statement at the Finance Ministry in Berlin, Germany, 31 March 2022. EPA-EFE/TOBIAS SCHWARZ / POOL epa10171405 (FILE) – Britain’s Prince Charles departs the BBC headquarters in London, Britain, 28 April 2022 (reissued 08 September 2022). According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on 08 September 2022, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Her eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, the heir to the British throne, became king upon her death. Britain’s new monarch will be known as King Charles III, Clarence House confirmed. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN epa10170665 Ukrainian rescuers clear debris after a rocket hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 08 September 2022 amid Russia’s military invasion. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV epa10171323 (FILE) – Britain’s Prince Charles (R) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L) arrive at Narino Palace in Bogota, Colombia, 29 October 2014 (reissued 08 September 2022). According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on 08 September 2022, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Her eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, the heir to the British throne, became king upon her death. Britain’s new monarch will be known as King Charles III, Clarence House confirmed. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA epa10171390 (FILE) – Britain’s Charles, Prince of Wales, arrives to attend The Prince’s Trust Awards in London, Britain, 24 May 2022 (reissued 08 September 2022). According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on 08 September 2022, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Her eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, the heir to the British throne, became king upon her death. Britain’s new monarch will be known as King Charles III, Clarence House confirmed. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN epa10171393 (FILE) – Britain’s Prince Charles travels by car to parliament ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in London, Britain, 10 May 2022(reissued 08 September 2022). According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on 08 September 2022, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Her eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, the heir to the British throne, became king upon her death. Britain’s new monarch will be known as King Charles III, Clarence House confirmed. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL epa10173827 Britain’s King Charles III (L) and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greet onlookers as they arrive and look at the floral tributes left outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 09 September 2022. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The Prince of Wales became King after the death of his mother and will be known as King Charles III. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

