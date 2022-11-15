This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa07975797 French President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) following a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 06 November 2019. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS ASFOURI / POOL epaselect epa10305571 A damaged residential building in the North Saltivka district that was under heavy Russian shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 14 November 2022, amid Russia’s military invasion. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. At the beginning of September, the Ukrainian army pushed Russian forces from occupied territory northeast of the country in counterattacks. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first