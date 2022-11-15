This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 15th November 20221 Min Read HomeNewsPhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: < 1 minute Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa07975797 French President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) following a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 06 November 2019. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS ASFOURI / POOL epaselect epa10305571 A damaged residential building in the North Saltivka district that was under heavy Russian shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 14 November 2022, amid Russia’s military invasion. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. At the beginning of September, the Ukrainian army pushed Russian forces from occupied territory northeast of the country in counterattacks. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Photo Story Once you're here... EPA’s Eye In The Sky: San Sebastian, Spain Cde15th November 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde14th November 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde13th November 2022 Photo Story: Pope Francis marks VI World Day of the Poor Cde13th November 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Polanczyk, Poland Cde13th November 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde12th November 2022 PHOTO STORY: Bangkok Illumination 2022 show at ICONSIAM shopping mall Cde12th November 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde11th November 2022 Photo Story: Carnival season prelude in Cologne Cde11th November 2022