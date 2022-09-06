“This is it folks” – Johnson bows out as British PM

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Boris Johnson bowed out as British prime minister on Tuesday, ending a tumultuous three years in office and bequeathing his successor Liz Truss a daunting list of problems to tackle.

Johnson, who was forced out of office by his own Conservative Party over a series of scandals, urged the country to come together and back his successor.

After making a farewell speech outside Downing Street, he left London to travel to Scotland and tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth. Truss will also travel to the monarch’s castle in northeast Scotland and be asked to form a government.

The 47-year-old Truss is tasked with steering Britain through a looming lengthy recession and an energy crisis that threatens the finances of millions of households and businesses.

Her plan to boost the economy through tax cuts while providing tens of billions of pounds to cap energy costs has already badly rattled financial markets, prompting investors to dump the pound and government bonds.

“This is it folks,” Johnson said in his speech. “What I say to my fellow Conservatives, it’s time for politics to be over, folks. It’s time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team and her programme.”

Johnson, who fought to stay in office until the end, used his departure speech to boast of his successes, including an early vaccine programme during the coronavirus pandemic and his early support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

He also listed “delivering Brexit” as one of his main achievements, although polls now show that a majority of people think leaving the European Union was a mistake, while Truss has pursued a combative approach towards Brussels that could eventually lead to a trade war.

Johnson’s speech was full of the bombast and jokes characteristic of a man once loved by much of the British public but also loathed by many. He has refused to show any remorse over the scandals that brought him down, including “Partygate” a series of boozy gatherings in Downing Street while the country was under COVID-19 lockdown for which he was fined by police.

Having refused to rule out a return to the top job one day, he also indicated he was still bruised by the nature of his departure.

“The torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader,” he said. “The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race. They changed the rules halfway through but never mind that now.”

Britain, under Conservative rule since 2010, has stumbled from crisis to crisis in recent years and there is now the prospect of a long recession, and further increases in inflation, plus a weakening pound.

The most pressing issue is the energy emergency, which could last for a couple of years, potentially draining the savings of households and the futures of smaller businesses that are still weighed down by COVID-era loans.

via Reuters