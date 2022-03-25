Thousands flee city near Ukrainian international airport

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LVIV, Ukraine, March 25 (Reuters) – About 20,000 people have answered appeals to flee the Ukrainian city of Boryspil, which is near an international airport, Boryspil Mayor Volodymyr Borysenko said on national television on Friday.

He urged others to evacuate, saying the large number of civilians in villages nearby made it difficult for Ukrainian troops to clear Russian forces from the area.

Boryspil international airport is about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Russia’s armed forces destroyed a major fuel depot outside Kyiv in a missile strike, Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday.

Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that the strike happened on Thursday evening, using Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the sea. Konashenkov said the depot was used to supply Ukraine’s armed forces in the centre of the country.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Konashenkov’s remarks.

