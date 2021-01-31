Thousands pack rabbi’s funeral in Jerusalem

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Israel – After 10,000 packed burial of Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, footage shows masses at funeral for Rabbi Yitzchok Scheiner, who himself discouraged large gatherings.

In violation of the national lockdown regulations aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, thousands of people attended a funeral procession Sunday for a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi who died overnight after battling COVID-19 for several months.

The turnout was estimated at some 10,000. Police officers later said that if they had tried to prevent the mass event, there would have been bloodshed.

Ultra Orthodox Jews gather around the body of Head of the Brisk Yeshiva, Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, that passed away aged 99 after months of fighting COVID-19, in Jerusalem, Israel, 31 January 2021. According to media reports, thousands took part at the funeral despite Police restrictions.

EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, the head of the Brisk Yeshiva in Jerusalem and scion of the Soloveitchik rabbinical dynasty, died early Sunday morning at the age of 99.

