Thousands pay last respects to Dutch reporter Peter de Vries

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thousands of people queued for hours outside the Carre Theatre in Amsterdam to pay their last respects at the coffin of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries on Wednesday.

Mourners shed tears when they remembered “fearless” 64-year-old de Vries, who was shot five times in broad daylight after leaving a TV studio on July 6. He died nine days later from his injuries.

De Vries’ casket was closed, but images of the renowned investigative journalist were on show inside and outside the building, including a quote of his motto: “On bended knee is no way to be free.”

A smaller funeral for family and friends will be held on Thursday.

Photo: People leave the Royal Theater Carre during the public farewell of Peter R. de Vries in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The crime reporter died at the age of 64 after being shot in the center of Amsterdam. EPA-EFE/Sem van der Wal

Read more via DW