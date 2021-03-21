Threat of vaccine war grows as UK PM Johnson lobbies EU leaders – FT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Financial Times reports that British PM Boris Johnson,will this week urge EU national capitals to veto a suggestion from Brussels that would block AstraZeneca vaccine exports to the UK and push post-Brexit relations to a new low.

European heads of government are preparing to decide at a summit beginning on Thursday whether to press ahead with a threat to stop exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the UK from the Halix site in the Netherlands.

An EU official retorted that the bloc was “aware of the active campaign by the UK government to lobby certain member states”, citing Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Germany as examples

The European bloc has exported more than 10m doses of various jabs to Britain over the past two months, it has received none in return.

Financial Times

Like this: Like Loading...