Three charged after Marsa and Valletta police raid / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 25 August 2022

Morning briefing

Three charged after police raid on Valletta drugs den and Marsa stables

Three people have been remanded in custody in connection with a police raid on properties in Valletta and Marsa which netted an undisclosed amount of various illegal substances. Some of the substances found were already packaged for sale. The arraignments come a day after the police stormed the properties in Old Hospital Street, Valletta and Triq it-Tigrija in Marsa, making 10 arrests. (MaltaToday)

Fines planned for e-scooter users who do not use parking bays

Users of e-scooters could soon be facing fines if they park outside designated parking bays. A new rule is currently being discussed by the transport authorities as they work on safety issues that emerged as the popularity of e-scooters continues to soar. According to Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia, people who park scooters outside designated parking bays will either have the deposit paid to use the vehicle forfeited, or their credit cards will be billed. (Times of Malta)

BirdLife in hard-hitting letter to the prime minister, as birds are massacred

BirdLife Malta has written a hard-hitting letter to the prime minister, complaining that the enforcement of bird protection laws has been ‘at sea’ ever since he became prime minister – a dig at his own passion for sailing. The NGO also insisted that if the prime minister could not get the police to enforce the law, the opening of the hunting season should be postponed to October 15 to avoid bird massacres. (Times of Malta)