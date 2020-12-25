Three die as fire engulfs fishing trawler docked in Las Palmas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fire erupted on board of Russian trawler SVEABORG at Las Palmas, Canary Islands, on Christmas eve, during maintenance works.

The trawler is docked at Las Palmas, since Dec 18. The Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Fire Department has sent five of its trucks to put out this fire in the port area, in addition to four other smaller vehicles and, although the fire is already limited, there are very hot areas on the ship. those that you have not yet been able to access.

Three of the crew went missing and later were found dead. Four crew suffered smoke inhalation, two of them had to be taken to hospital.

The fire has caused a large column of smoke, visible from different points of the capital of Gran Canaria, as well as a strong smell of fuel in the vicinity.

Maritime Bulletin / La Provincia

Photos – EPA-EFE/QUIQUE CURBELO

