Three men from Slovakia to be arraigned in Malta charged with the kidnap of a Slovak man

Three men from Slovakia were arrested after allegedly kidnapping a Slovak man and detained him for some against his will.

The operation was carried following a joint investigation between the Sliema and Qawra District Police.



According to the police, investigations revealed that the victim, a 30-year-old man, was approached on Wednesday evening by three people in Triq is-Salib, Mellieħa. Afterwards they made him go in a car in Triq il-Garżella, tied his hands and from there they drove to the area known as tat-Tunnara, in Mellieħa.

There the victim was tied to a tree where they allegedly started threatening him with a knife and punching him .



After some time, the three assailants took the man to a hotel in Sliema, where they detained him against his will during the night.

Further investigations revealed that the next afternoon, while the victim was being taken by the aggressors to another location, he managed to escape and started shouting for help, with the other three men trying to keep him.

People who were in a nearby shop immediately called the police and arrived at the scene of the Rapid Intervention Unit and arrested those involved.



Investigations also led to the discovery of the vehicle allegedly used in the seizure, while the victim’s objects were lifted from the other three people.



The three men will be brought to court today on various charges, including kidnapping, illegal arrest, threats, use of violence and insulting a person. The Prosecution will be led by Inspectors Ryan Mario Vella and Jessica Bezzina.

