Three people were arrested early on Wednesday in an investigation into a cable car disaster in northern Italy that killed 14 people, including two children, Italian newswire ANSA reported, citing prosecutors.

On Sunday the gondola on a cable way connecting the town of Stresa, on the shore of Lake Maggiore, to the nearby Mottarone mountain, plunged to the ground, killing all aboard apart from a five-year-old Israeli boy.

Photo: A handout photo made available by the press office of the Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino Speleologico (CNSAS), Italy’s national mountain rescue service, shows the scene of a cable car accident near Lake Maggiore, in Verbania, northern Italy. EPA-EFE/CNSAS HANDOUT