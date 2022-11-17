Three persons found dead in Rome, killer on the run

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A murder probe has been opened after two Chinese women and a transsexual woman were found dead in Rome on Thursday, police said.

One Chinese woman was found at the entrance to a flat and the other inside the apartment, they said.

The discovery was made in via Augusto Riboty, in the upscale Prati district of the Italian capital.

The trannsexual was found stabbed to death in via Durazzo, in the same quarter.

Autopsies have been ordered.

The porter of the building raised the alarm after finding a woman whose clothes were drenched in blood on the doorstep of the flat.

Police then entered and found the other woman.

