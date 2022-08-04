Three types of long COVID identified with different symptoms

Reading Time: 2 minutes

There appear to be three different types of long COVID, each with their own symptoms, researchers have discovered.

One group experiences neurological symptoms including fatigue, brain fog and headache, which most often affect those who contracted the virus when the Alpha and Delta variants were most prevalent, according to experts at King’s College London.

A second group suffers from respiratory issues, including chest pain and severe shortness of breath, which could point to lung damage.

These symptoms were common among those infected during the first wave of the pandemic.

The final group is grappling with a diverse range of symptoms including heart palpitations, muscle ache and pain, and changes in skin and hair.

The three sets of symptoms were seen in all variants, researchers added.

To draw their conclusions, researchers studied 1,459 people living with long COVID who were taking part in the Zoe Health study and are still dealing with symptoms at least 12 weeks after infection.

Fatigue is the most common symptom – experienced by 55% of those with self-reported long COVID – followed by 32% with shortness of breath, 23% with a cough and 23% with muscle ache.

A recent study by the University of Birmingham said symptoms also include amnesia, bowel incontinence, erectile dysfunction and hallucinations.

