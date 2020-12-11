Time magazine names Biden, Harris its ‘Person of the Year’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been announced as The Time Person of the Year for 2020.

In an editorial note, the two were said to have “offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket”.

Besides that, the news magazine said that the people of America bought what they were selling: after the highest turnout in a century, they racked up 81 million votes and counting, the most in presidential history, topping Trump by some 7 million votes and flipping five battleground states.

