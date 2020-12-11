Time magazine names Biden, Harris its ‘Person of the Year’

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been announced as The Time Person of the Year for 2020.
In an editorial note, the two were said to have “offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket”.
Besides that, the news magazine said that the people of America bought what they were selling: after the highest turnout in a century, they racked up 81 million votes and counting, the most in presidential history, topping Trump by some 7 million votes and flipping five battleground states.
11th December 2020
Morning Briefing
Waiting time for divorce to be reduced in new bill
Government has introduced a new bill amending the divorce law, which if backed by Parliament will see the waiting time that couples must live apart to qualify for divorce redu...
11th December 2020
11th December 2020
LONDON (Reuters) - Every secondary school student in several London boroughs will be tested for COVID-19 as the government tries to tackle a rise in cases that has given London the highest prevalence for the virus in England, risking new restriction...
11th December 2020
(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc on Thursday stopped processing payments on Pornhub after a New York Times report last week that many videos posted on the adult website depicted sexual assault of children.
Mastercard said it was permanentl...
10th December 2020
Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
epaselect epa08873079 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L...
10th December 2020
BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - European Union leaders unblocked on Thursday a 1.8 trillion euro financial package to help the economy recover from the pandemic-induced recession after reaching a compromise with Poland and Hungary, the chairman of EU l...
10th December 2020
“As we are all painfully aware, 2020 is a year that will go down in the history books. The pandemic we are facing is unprecedented, as are the measures we have devised to tackle it and its consequences," David Sassoli said
He also added: “In this...
10th December 2020
LONDON (Reuters) - There is a strong possibility that Britain does not reach a trade deal with the European Union, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, but pledged to go to Paris, Brussels or Berlin or wherever necessary to try to ...
10th December 2020
Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed a preliminary agreement with BT to buy two of the British telecoms group's business units in Italy, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
The two units serve Italy's public administration and small a...
10th December 2020
Japanese carmaker Honda said it hoped to restart production at its British factory on Monday after temporarily halting output because of transport-related delays that have caused a shortage of parts.
Britain's major container ports such as Felixs...
