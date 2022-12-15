Timeline: December in Britain: A month of strikes

Reading Time: 3 minutes

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) – Britain faces disruption from widespread industrial action this month as many workers struggling with a cost of living crisis seek pay rises that better reflect double-digit levels of inflation.

Strikes are due to take place on almost every day for the rest of the month, across a range of sectors:

DEC. 15

– Nurses

– Postal workers

DEC. 16

– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

– TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast

– Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

– London bus workers employed by Abellio

DEC. 17

– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union, as well as thousands of rail workers from the TSSA union

– Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

– London bus workers employed by Abellio

DEC. 18

– Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

DEC. 20

– Nurses

DEC. 21

– Ambulance workers

DEC. 22

– Security staff at international rail service Eurostar

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 23

– Postal workers

– Security staff at international rail service Eurostar

– Border Force workers at major airports

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 24

– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

– Postal workers

– Border Force workers at major airports

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 25

– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

– Border Force workers at major airports

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 26

– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

– Border Force workers at major airports

DEC. 27

– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

DEC. 28

– Ambulance workers

– Border Force workers at major airports

– TSSA union rail workers at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains

DEC. 29

– Border Force workers at major airports

– Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

– TSSA union rail workers at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains

DEC. 30

– Border Force workers at major airports

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

– Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

DEC. 31

– Border Force workers at major airports

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

– Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

(Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

A NHS nurse holds up a placard outside St.Thomas’ Hospital in London, Britain, 15 December 2022. NHS nurses in Britain have gone on strike making it the largest strike in NHS history. Tens of thousands of nurses have walked out in a dispute over pay and conditions. Meanwhile thousands of operations have been canceled due to the strikes that will cause chaos to the NHS over the festive period. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

