Timeline: December in Britain: A month of strikes

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) – Britain faces disruption from widespread industrial action this month as many workers struggling with a cost of living crisis seek pay rises that better reflect double-digit levels of inflation.
Strikes are due to take place on almost every day for the rest of the month, across a range of sectors:
DEC. 15
– Nurses
– Postal workers
DEC. 16
– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
– TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast
– Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport
– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
– London bus workers employed by Abellio
DEC. 17
– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union, as well as thousands of rail workers from the TSSA union
– Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport
– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
– London bus workers employed by Abellio
DEC. 18
– Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport
DEC. 20
– Nurses
DEC. 21
– Ambulance workers
DEC. 22
– Security staff at international rail service Eurostar
– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
DEC. 23
– Postal workers
– Security staff at international rail service Eurostar
– Border Force workers at major airports
– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
DEC. 24
– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
– Postal workers
– Border Force workers at major airports
– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
DEC. 25
– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
– Border Force workers at major airports
– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
DEC. 26
– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
– Border Force workers at major airports
DEC. 27
– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
DEC. 28
– Ambulance workers
– Border Force workers at major airports
– TSSA union rail workers at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains
DEC. 29
– Border Force workers at major airports
– Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport
– TSSA union rail workers at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains
DEC. 30
– Border Force workers at major airports
– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
– Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport
DEC. 31
– Border Force workers at major airports
– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
– Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport
(Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alex Richardson)