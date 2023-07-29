Tony Blair  predicts UK will rejoin EU in future

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sir Tony Blair said he believes the UK will go back into the EU in the future, as a new poll showed support for rejoining the bloc was at a five-year high.

The former Labour prime minister told the New Statesman magazine that “a future generation” would take Britain “back into Europe”.

The comments came as Deltapoll published a survey showing an increase in support for rejoining the EU. Its latest tracker poll, conducted between July 21 and 24, found 56 per cent of people would vote to rejoin if a second referendum was held. That number was up by four points when compared to the previous poll, carried out between July 14-17. Some 38 per cent of people said they would vote to stay out of the bloc, down by three points.

Deltapoll said it was the highest level of support for rejoining the EU recorded since it started its tracker poll on the subject in September 2018. Sir Tony was asked during an interview with Andrew Marr if he saw any realistic prospect of the UK going back into the EU or joining the customs union or single market.

He replied: “Well, I believe at some point a future generation will take Britain back into Europe, and, you know, you just have to look at what’s happened.” Sir Tony, who was a prominent Remain campaigner, described Brexit as “a constant sadness to me”.

Sir Tony’s comments will be viewed as unhelpful for Sir Keir Starmer, who has repeatedly said a Labour government would not reverse Brexit. In May, the Labour leader said that “Britain’s future is outside the EU” as he ruled out single market or customs union membership. He said such arguments were “in the past, where they belong”.

He has said a Labour government would seek to “improve” the current divorce deal between Britain and Brussels in a bid to “make Brexit work”.

Read more via The Telegraph

