Tottenham continue their evolution and go top

Tottenham Hostpur’s improvement continued apace on Saturday as they beat Manchester City 2-0 to go top of the Premier League.

Goals from Son Heung Min and substitute Giovani Lo Celso gave Jose Mourinho’s side the win, leaving City struggling in 11th.

Third-placed Leicester go to champions and fourth-placed Liverpool on Sunday.

“It feels good but maybe tomorrow we are second again and honestly that would not be a problem for me, I am just happy with the evolution,” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said.

“People cannot expect us to come here and after one season we are fighting for the title. We are not fighting for the title, we are just fighting to win every match. But we are going to lose matches, we are going to draw matches.

“But no problem if Leicester wins (at Liverpool) and we are second again.”

Son continued his rich scoring form as he found the net on 10 minutes and though City dominated possession, they could not find the goals they needed.

Aymeric Laporte thought he had equalized but VAR ruled out the goal for handball against Gabriel Jesus and Lo Celso came off the bench to wrap up the points for Spurs.

Spurs are two points above Chelsea, who won 2-0 at Newcastle earlier on Saturday, as well as Leicester and three ahead of Liverpool, while Man City have just 12 points from eight games.

“It could be better, we played similar to how have all season,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

“We did not defend good for the first goal. They then defended so deep, they defended with six and it was not easy.

“We had our chances, but we couldn’t score and they made two or three chances on the counter attack and we lost the game.”

Chelsea enjoyed a few hours on top after an own goal from Federico Fernandez and a Tammy Abraham strike.

Fernandez turned in the opening goal under pressure from Ben Chilwell and the margin of victory would have been bigger had it not have been for a number of good saves from Newcastle’s Karl Darlow.

But Abraham finished well on 65 minutes after being put in by Timo Werner and Chelsea held on for victory.

“We put the game away with a professional performance,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said.

“First 20 minutes we were great, we had control and all the possession. They came out in the second half and I always felt that the real danger from us would be on the counter.

“We played well, the result is key because the Premier League is tough and relentless. It’s pleasing, but I’m not going to get excited about being at the top of the table for five minutes. It’s a long season.”

Manchester United moved above Manchester City and up to ninth after a 1-0 win over third-bottom West Brom, their first home win in more than four months.

Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal with a retaken penalty after West Brom had seen a penalty of their own overturned by VAR.

Brighton picked up their first win since September as they came away from Villa with a 2-1 victory.

Danny Welbeck and Solly March scored Brighton’s goals but they had to hold on when Tariq Lamptey was sent off for two quick yellow cards and Villa had a penalty overturned in injury time.

“We’ve had a few penalties against us this season so I’m not sure what is and what isn’t a penalty these days,” Brighton manager Graham Potter said.

“I know Solly touched the ball so we’re just happy it went our way this time.”

Brighton remain 16th but are now six points above the bottom three while Villa stay sixth.

