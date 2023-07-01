Tour de France organisers ready to adapt amid riots

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Tour de France organisers are ready to adjust to any situation amid the riots that have erupted in the country following the fatal shooting of a teenager by police, race director Christian Prudhomme said.

“We are in constant liaison with the State services and we are following the situation and how it has been evolving,” Prudhomme told reporters.

Law enforcement officers are designated to ensure security at the end of every stage and questions arose as to whether they could be pulled out of the race to be redeployed to anti-rioting duties.

“Depending on what happens we will adapt if needed,” said Prudhomme.

The Tour starts on Saturday from Bilbao and will enter France on Monday with a finish in Bayonne and a start from Dax for the fourth stage on Tuesday.

A woman cyclies past oversized Tour jerseys on occasion of the 2023 Tour de France’s Grand Depart in San Sebastian, Spain. Bilbao will be hosting the start of the 110th Tour de France on 01 July 2023 and will continue through San Sebastian and other parts of the country during the 3 first days of the race before continuing in France. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

