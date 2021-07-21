Malta: Tourism minister confident red-listing will not impact sector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent asks Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo about Malta’s return to the ECDC red-list for rising Covid-19 cases. The minister said that the decision should not affect the tourism sector because the country has a high rate of vaccinations. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-20/local-news/Watch-ECDC-red-listing-does-not-have-a-direct-consequence-on-tourism-Bartolo-6736235334

Another report quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana that Malta will make its case to the international community about the new tax plans agreed by the OECD and the G20. More than 130 countries agreed to set a 15 per cent minimum rate for multinationals. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-20/local-news/Minister-positive-Malta-can-negotiate-its-position-on-international-minimum-taxation-6736235332

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro