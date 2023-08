Reading Time: < 1 minute

The hol­i­day boom across the EU’s hot­spots this sum­mer — with hotel room rates sur­ging nearly 20 per cent and air flights up more than 30 per cent — is adding to fears over higher infla­tion for European rate-set­ters.

The rebound in tour­ism, which dir­ectly provides about 4 per cent of EU out­put and indir­ectly sup­ports 10 per cent, has added to the resi­li­ence of the region’s eco­nomy, but has also con­trib­uted to steep ser­vices infla­tion.

