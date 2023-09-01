Tourists on jet skis shot dead off coast of Algeria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Algerian coastguard have reportedly shot dead two tourists holidaying in Morocco who strayed into Algerian waters on their jet skis.

They were among four French-Moroccan dual nationals who had set off by jet ski from the Moroccan resort of Saidia.

A third member of the group was arrested by the coastguard which patrol the two states’ closed border.

The shooting sparked anger in Morocco after a fisherman posted video of a lifeless body floating in the sea.

The border between Algeria and Morocco was closed in 1994, with Algiers severing ties two years ago. It accused Morocco of hostile acts – an allegation rejected by Rabat.

Mohamed Kissi was the only one of the group of four to make it back to Morocco, AFP news agency reports, quoting Moroccan media. He said the group had got lost and had run out of fuel.

He was eventually picked up by the Moroccan navy and brought back to Saidia, he added.

Abdelali Merchouer has been named as the second man killed.

The man arrested by the Algerian coastguard, named as Smail Snabe, reportedly appeared before a prosecutor on Wednesday but no details were given.

Read more via BBC

