Tourists to Venice will have to book their visits starting this summer

Venice tourists will have to book their visits to the historic centre of the lagoon city starting this summer, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said after a packed Easter weekend.

Reservations will be compulsory by the end of the summer and from next year visitors will have to pay an entry fee, the mayor told the Corriere del Veneto newspaper.

He was speaking after some 140,000 people flocked into Venice on Easter Sunday, and almost 100,000 more on Easter Monday.

“This is the right way forward,” Brugnaro said, “and today many people have realized it”.

Photo – An aerial view of the Riva degli Schiavoni waterfront area in Piazza San Marco square at sunrise in Venice, northern Italy. EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI

Via ANSA