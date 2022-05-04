Traffic Accident Kills At Least 26 In Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A bus collided with a fuel truck on a road in western Ukraine and burst into flames on May 3, killing at least 26 people.



The accident, which also injured six people, occurred in the Rivne region, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reported.





In his daily address to the nation late on May 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a “terrible road accident” had taken place in the western Rivne region.



He said the number of dead was 17, adding that there may be more victims as he expressed condolences to those who lost loved ones in the accident. But early Wednesday, the Ukrainian authorities said that the victims increased to 26.



The accident did not appear to be directly linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine, and Zelenskiy did not mention any connection to the war in his address.

Photo courtesy of the Ukrainian Emergency Services