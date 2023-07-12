Transport strikes in Italy on July 13 and 15, Malta Air pilots in Italy to stage a four-hour walk-out

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Unions representing transport workers have announced two days of transport strikes on July 13 and 15, union sources said on Saturday.



On Thursday, the protest will involve rail workers employed by Trenitalia and Italo.



On Saturday it will be the turn of airport ground staff, baggage handlers and check-in staff, who will walk out from 10 am until 6 pm in protest over the failure to renew their collective contract, which expired six years ago.



They will stop for eight hours, from 10am to 6pm, as their contract has been expired for six years.



Also on Saturday, pilots flying with Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights, and the pilots and flight attendants of Vueling will also cross their arms. Pilots working with Malta Air in Italy will stage a four-hour walk-out between noon and 16:00 on Saturday 15th July, in participation with the country’s nationwide airport strike.

A joint statement issued by Italian worker unions involved in transport and aviation (Uiltrasporti Nationale, Federazione Italiana Lavoratori Trasporti -CGIL, and Federazione Nazionale Ugl Trasporto Aereo) said, “on Saturday 15th July from 12:00 to 16:00, there will be a national strike by the pilots of Malta Air company which operates Ryanair flights.”

According to the unions, the airline has not been respectful of the flight crew’s contribution to the its marked increase in profitability.

Malta Air is a subsidiary of Ryanair Group and a joint venture with the Government of Malta.

Read more via Corriere della Sera

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group