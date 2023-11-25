Sports

Transport won’t be ready, Paris mayor says ahead of 2024 Games

362 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

PARIS, (Reuters) – Paris will not be ready for the Olympics and Paralympics in terms of transport and sheltering the homeless, city mayor Anne Hidalgo has said.

“There will be places where (public) transport will not be ready because there will not be enough trains and not frequently enough,” Hidalgo told news show Quotidien in thinly veiled criticism of Paris region president Valerie Pecresse.

The Ile de France (Paris region) Regional Council, led by right-winger Pecresse, is in charge of transports in the region.

Hidalgo said the government was also, “a little bit” responsible for the situation, adding: “But we do this all together so I’m also concerned”.

Socialist Hidalgo said the RER (regional express train) station at Porte Maillot in western Paris would not be ready for the July 26-Aug 11 Games.

However, Pecresse wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter: “We will be ready. It’s a huge collective effort that shouldn’t be denigrated by an absent mayor”.

Hidalgo added that the situation of the homeless in the capital was another major issue.

“I don’t want to take them out and hide them (during the Olympics). There should be a social legacy,” Hidalgo said.

“We want to set up housing where they could be as soon as this winter and we’re dealing with it with the regional authorities and the state and we all agree that we have to move forward – but we are not ready.”

Once you're here...

  • Previews of Premier League matches

    Previews of Premier League matches

    Cde25th November 2023
    Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Nov. 25-27 (all times GMT): Saturday, Nov. 25 Manchester City v Liverpool (12...
  • Oscar Pistorius to be freed on parole

    Oscar Pistorius to be freed on parole

    Cde24th November 2023
    JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South African former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius, jailed in 2014 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, was granted parole effective from...
  • Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America

    Argentina’s Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America

    Cde24th November 2023
    Argentina forward Angel Di Maria will retire from international football following next year's Copa America, the 35-year-old said after representing his country for 15 years. D...
%d bloggers like this: