Treviso home offers residents the opportunity to hug their loved ones without borders

After months of physical detachment, the guests of the Domenico Sartor retirement home in Castelfranco Veneto, in the province of Treviso, were able to touch their loved ones who visit them again, all in complete safety.

The new structure conceived and built within the personal service center of the Treviso municipality is called “Emotions without borders”.

A space created in the Salone delle Rose, remodelled and was set up with glass separators and workstations where guests and family members can talk and touch each other thanks to safety devices.

In all there are 12 stations equipped with gloves inserted in the wall to allow physical contact and an audio device (headphones and microphone) for conversation.









