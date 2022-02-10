Trudeau slams protests as ‘unacceptable’ as police warn truckers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has hit out at protests by truckers around the country as “unacceptable”.

Speaking to parliament in Ottawa, he defended the Covid restrictions that have prompted truckers to converge on the nation’s capital.

Ottawa police meanwhile warned protesters could be arrested, and a conviction might cost them their jobs.

The protests in Ottawa and at two Canada-US border crossings have been going on for two weeks.

“Blockages, illegal demonstrations are unacceptable, and are negatively impacting businesses and manufacturers,” Mr Trudeau said on Wednesday.

“We must do everything to bring them to an end.”

He said the protesters are “trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens’ daily lives”.

“It has to stop.”

Since Monday drivers have been blocking the largest international suspension bridge in the world at a border crossing that makes up around a quarter of US-Canada trade.

PHOTO – A citizen walks between trucks as truckers continue to protest the vaccine mandates in in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PICHETTE

Read more via CBC