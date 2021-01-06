Trump calls for peace, tells protesters to go home

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for peace and told protesters to go home after hundreds of demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol building and sought to force Congress to undo his election loss.

Trump, in a video on Twitter, repeated an unsupported claim the election was stolen, but said “you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order.”

President-elect Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump must “step up” and demand that his supporters end their “siege” of the U.S. Capitol building, after pro-Trump protesters refusing to accept his election loss swarmed the building on Wednesday, putting it on lockdown.

Biden, speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, said U.S. democracy was under an unprecedented assault.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Jarrett Renshaw, Michael Martina and Tim Ahmann Editing by Chris Reese, Leslie Adler)

